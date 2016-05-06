FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in earlier Maryland murder also sought in Friday shootings: police
May 6, 2016 / 5:33 PM / a year ago

Suspect in earlier Maryland murder also sought in Friday shootings: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Maryland identified a “person of interest” in two Montgomery County shootings on Friday as Eulalio Sevilla Tordil, a 62-year-old police officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who is also suspected in the murder of his wife a day earlier.

Tordil is suspected of killing his wife and shooting a bystander on Thursday in Beltsville, Maryland, in neighboring Prince George’s County, and has threatened to commit “suicide by cop,” according to police. Police have said Friday’s shootings “may or may not be related” to Thursday’s murder.

Reporting By Frank McGurty

