FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland lawmakers junk 'Northern scum' from state song
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 17, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Maryland lawmakers junk 'Northern scum' from state song

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Maryland’s legislature moved to toss Civil War-era lyrics about “Northern scum” and other lines disparaging President Abraham Lincoln from the official state song on Thursday.

The state Senate voted 38-8 to revise the state song, with sponsors saying a modern-day Maryland needed more unifying lyrics to represent it.

The state song was based on a poem written by James Ryder Randall, “Maryland! My Maryland!,” in 1861 when he was despondent about the shooting of a friend by Union troops in Baltimore.

The poem calls for Marylanders to fight for the Confederacy and was adapted by Southern soldiers as a battle hymn. It became the state song in 1939.

Lyrics include “Huzza! She spurns the Northern scum!” and refer to Lincoln as “despot” and “tyrant” and Union forces as vandals.

The revised version deletes several stanzas that include those references. It adds a verse from a 1894 poem by John White, called “Maryland, My Maryland,” a work which celebrates the state’s natural beauty.

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.