Gun threat on campus closes Washington College in Maryland

(Reuters) - A gun threat on campus early on Monday closed Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, though the school said that a student who had reportedly returned to his home in Pennsylvania to retrieve a gun was not believed to have returned to campus.

Tweets and a message on the school’s website advised sheltering in place, and faculty and staff were advised not to report to campus, with classes suspended until further notice. People were advised to wait to hear from officials, school tweets said.

College officials were notified early Monday by parents of sophomore Jacob Marberger that the student had returned home and retrieved a firearm, the college said in a statement posted on Twitter. The student was believed to still be in Pennsylvania, it said.

The parents have not been able to reach Marberger and do not know his location or where he is headed, the statement said.

“Due to an abundance of caution the college has decided to close campus for the time being and asks all students and staff on campus to shelter in place,” the statement said.

“Anyone off campus should stay away from campus until further notice.”

Campus public safety and local law enforcement officials are conducting a sweep of the parking lots and campus buildings, the statement said.

About 1,450 undergraduate students from 35 states and 40 nations are part of campus, located on a historic river town surrounded by farmland, the school’s website says.

Chestertown is about 80 miles southeast of Philadelphia.