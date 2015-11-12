Baltimore officer wounded, gunman killed in exchange of gunfire

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Baltimore police and an armed man exchanged gunfire on a city street on Wednesday, leaving the man dead and one officer hospitalized, according to a department official.

At least two officers were on patrol in Northwest Baltimore when they encountered a man walking with a handgun, police said.

Shots were exchanged and the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said.

One officer was shot in the leg and was in stable condition at a local hospital, Moses said. The officer is a five-year veteran of the department.

Baltimore has seen a spike in gun violence and is nearing 300 homicides this year, according to crime data statistics.