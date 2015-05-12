FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Please don't drunkenly chase the bears, Massachusetts police urge
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
May 12, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Please don't drunkenly chase the bears, Massachusetts police urge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Add a new worry to the list facing police officers in western Massachusetts: People getting drunk and chasing bears.

“The North Adams Police Department is urging everyone to not chase bears through the woods with a dull hatchet, drunk. Yes that really did happen tonight,” police in the city of 13,500 people in a mountainous area near the Massachusetts-Vermont border requested on Facebook late on Monday.

The post, which was confirmed as authentic by a police dispatcher on Tuesday, came after officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance and found an inebriated man who had set out to drive bears away from his property, the dispatcher said.

The man was taken into protective custody due to his intoxication and later released without charges, the dispatcher said.

“We understand there are bears in the area,” the police department urged. “If you see a bear, leave it alone.”

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.