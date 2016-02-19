FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts university lifts shelter in place order after gunman report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The University of Massachusetts at Amherst on Thursday lifted an order for students and faculty to shelter in place following reports of one or two possibly hostile armed people on campus.

No injuries or shots were reported in connection with the incident, which prompted a lockdown of the campus at the 13,000-student campus located about 90 miles (145 km) west of Boston.

Officials described the suspects as white males and said university police were interviewing witnesses who spotted them near Pierpont Hall, a freshman dormitory.

One of the suspects showed but did not fire a handgun, the Boston Globe reported, citing university police. University spokesmen could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr

