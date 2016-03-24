Twenty-seven alleged Boston gang members charged after morning raids

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said that 27 alleged Boston gang members face drug and gun charges on Thursday following a morning series of raids and arrests focused on a housing project in a southern part of the city.

The arrests followed a 15-month investigation into the alleged Lenox Street Cardinals gang, which prosecutors contend traffic cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and guns through Boston neighborhoods.

“Through their sale of weapons and drugs, these defendants bring violence, fear and intimidation to a community in the heart of this city,” said Carmen Ortiz, the U.S. Attorney in Boston, in a statement. “Lenox Street’s residents, surrounded by illegal activity and the violence that accompanies it, are made to feel like prisoners in their own homes.”

The defendants face a range of federal charges, including distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public housing project, and state charges that include distribution of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and the sale of illegal firearms.