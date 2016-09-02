BOSTON An 83-year-old former Boston mob boss and another man were due in court on Friday to face charges that they murdered a former business associate in 1993 when federal officials began to investigate their relationship.

Francis "Cadillac" Salemme and Paul Weadick, 61, were charged with the murder of a federal witness, a crime that can carry the death penalty, for slaying Steven DiSarro.

DiSarro's body was discovered in Providence, Rhode Island, in an unmarked grave near a business once owned by suspected mobsters, in March.

Salemme had been the head of the New England family of La Cosa Nostra at the time of the killing, prosecutors said. They alleged that he killed DiSarro because the Federal Bureau of Investigation was probing ties between him, his son and DiSarro. All three had been involved in the ownership of a now-defunct nightclub.

