Two Boston police officers were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on the city's East Side and a suspect was in custody, police said.

The officers were shot when they responded to a report of a person with a gun in the Orient Heights neighborhood at about 11 p.m. local time, the Boston Police Department said on Twitter.

The police department also said on Twitter that one suspect was in custody. The condition of the officers was unknown.

The Boston Herald had earlier reported that two suspects were in custody.

