Accused Massachusetts hospital hacker rescued in boat off Cuba

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man charged with orchestrating a hacking attack into a Boston hospital’s network two years ago was arrested on Wednesday after he was rescued from a small boat adrift near Cuba, federal prosecutors said.

Federal agents had searched 31-year-old Martin Gottesfeld’s Somerville home in November 2014 in connection with the cyber attack, after identifying him as the author of a video posted online calling for the attack to be carried out on behalf of the Anonymous online collective.

Agents began searching for Gottesfeld last week after his employer and relatives called local police to report that he had not been seen in several days.

The search led to a Disney cruise ship that picked up the man and his wife after they made a distress call.

Gottesfeld, who was arrested in Miami, faces one charge of conspiracy that carries a possible sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Gottesfeld admitted in a 2014 interview to having posted the video calling for the attack but denied having taken part directly in it.

They said the alleged attack was carried out in protest over a custody battle between the state and the parents of a teenager and that it targeted the hospital’s website for at least a week, briefly taking it down.

Prosecutors declined to identify the case or name the people involved, but the details match a 2013 incident in which a teenager was brought by her parents to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment of intestinal distress.

Hospital officials suspected the teen’s problems were psychological and filed medical child abuse charges against the parents that led to a 16-month custody battle.

In the summer of 2014 a state court judge ruled that the teen be returned her parents’ care.