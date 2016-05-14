Limo goes up in flames but students still find their way to the prom

(Reuters) - A group of Boston-area high school students have an indelible prom night memory after their limousine caught on fire on the way to the dance.

“10 young adults on the way to the Prom had to seek alternative transpo. No injuries,” the Natick Police said in Tweet with a photo of a white stretch limo with its entire top half blackened and burned.

The local CBS television affiliate showed photos of flames leaping high out of the limousine, along with a plume of black smoke, as the vehicle sat with its hood up on a residential street in Natick, about 20 miles west of Boston.

“It started to get really big and it looked like it was going to explode,” a Natick high school student identified as Alexander Goudsmit told CBS.

The driver tried to put out the fire with his suit jacket while the teenagers got away from the vehicle, CBS reported.

“@NatickFire on the rekindle. Car might be evil,” the police tweeted later, showing a firefighter with a hose, approaching the limo after it was towed to a yard. Natick Police and Natick Fire said on Saturday they did not know the cause of the fire and could not confirm whether the limo had caught on fire again after being towed.

Another group of students pitched up those stranded and took them to the dance, according to the police Twitter feed.