One hurt in explosion at Massachusetts power plant: local media

BOSTON (Reuters) - One person was injured in an explosion at a power plant north of Boston, local media reported on Friday, with a fire official in the town of Taunton confirming only that an incident had occurred.

The condition of the person injured in the blast was not immediately clear, Fox 25 television reported.

A dispatcher at Taunton's Fire Department confirmed that officials were on the scene but could not provide immediate details.

"There is an incident going on, not sure of the severity," the dispatcher said.

Taunton is located about 33 miles (53 km) north of Boston.