FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested for stealing guns from Massachusetts Army center: officials
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 19, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested for stealing guns from Massachusetts Army center: officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in the weekend theft of 16 rifles and handguns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Massachusetts, federal law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

James Morales is believed to have stolen six M4 rifles and 10 Sig Sauer 9mm pistols from the facility in Worcester, about 45 miles (72 km) west of Boston, on Saturday night, after breaking in though a kitchen window, federal prosecutors said in a court filing released on Thursday.

Morales was linked to the crime by surveillance video, an electronic monitoring bracelet he had been ordered to wear by a court and blood at the scene. He was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department in New York City’s eastern suburbs on Wednesday night, an FBI spokeswoman said. He was due in court in New York on Thursday.

The FBI has said it believed the theft was not linked to potential terrorism.

Morales, who has a criminal record according to federal prosecutors, had appeared at the Worcester facility last week to pick up copies of military discharge papers, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of ‘rifles’ in first paragraph)

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.