FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harvard University sounds all clear, no bombs found after threat
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 17, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Harvard University sounds all clear, no bombs found after threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Harvard College arms sits atop a gate into Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 20, 2015.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Harvard University said on Monday that a search of four campus buildings targeted by an “unconfirmed” bomb threat had turned up no explosives and that the buildings had reopened for normal business.

“Nothing to substantiate the emailed threat has been found and the investigation regarding the source is ongoing,” the Ivy League school, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, said on its website.

Three classroom buildings - The Science Center, Sever and Emerson Halls - and one dormitory, Thayer Hall, were affected, Harvard said.

The threat comes three days after coordinated attacks by gunmen and suicide bombers killed 129 people in Paris.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.