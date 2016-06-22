'Dizzy' busts out of Massachusetts zoo, prompts two-day monkey hunt

BOSTON (Reuters) - Zookeepers in Springfield, Massachusetts, were in the second day of a monkey hunt on Wednesday, after a small Guenon specimen named Dizzy slipped out of its enclosure while a staff member was cleaning it.

Officials at the Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center said the 12-pound (5.4 kg) long-tailed monkey "manually twisted open the door knob and let himself out" after the staff member exited the area to answer a visitor's question.

Officials just about caught the monkey on Tuesday night when a member of the crowd that had gathered to watch the attempt tossed something at him, scaring him off, they said.

"We are now pleading with the public and the media to stay away from the zoo until Dizzy is returned safely," zoo officials said on their Facebook page. "Dizzy has become very frightened."

Due to his small size, Dizzy poses no harm to the public, they said.