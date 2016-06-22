FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
'Dizzy' busts out of Massachusetts zoo, prompts two-day monkey hunt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 22, 2016 / 5:25 PM / in a year

'Dizzy' busts out of Massachusetts zoo, prompts two-day monkey hunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Zookeepers in Springfield, Massachusetts, were in the second day of a monkey hunt on Wednesday, after a small Guenon specimen named Dizzy slipped out of its enclosure while a staff member was cleaning it.

Officials at the Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center said the 12-pound (5.4 kg) long-tailed monkey "manually twisted open the door knob and let himself out" after the staff member exited the area to answer a visitor's question.

Officials just about caught the monkey on Tuesday night when a member of the crowd that had gathered to watch the attempt tossed something at him, scaring him off, they said.

"We are now pleading with the public and the media to stay away from the zoo until Dizzy is returned safely," zoo officials said on their Facebook page. "Dizzy has become very frightened."

Due to his small size, Dizzy poses no harm to the public, they said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.