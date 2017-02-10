BOSTON The mother of a 2-1/2-year-old girl whose body was found on a Boston beach in 2015, sparking a months-long search for the identity of "Baby Doe," pleaded guilty on Friday to being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Rachelle Bond, who has been in custody since September 2015, also admitted to grand larceny charges for taking state payments to support her daughter for months after she knew that her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, had killed the girl, first stuffing her body in a refrigerator and later dumping it on a beach.

After killing the child, McCarthy told Bond "she was a demon anyway. It was her time to die," prosecutors said at the time of the pair's arrest.

A woman walking her dog found the toddler's decomposed remains, sparking a billboard campaign. The billboard carried a picture created by a police artist of what the child may have looked like in life and was headlined: "Did you know me? Please... tell the police my name."

A friend of the couple eventually tipped police off after noticing the girl was no longer around, leading to their arrest.

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy, who has been charged with murder. Bond is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

