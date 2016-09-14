BOSTON A Massachusetts police chief who was honored by the White House earlier this year for his innovative approach to fighting a heroin crisis in his city is now the subject of an investigation and has been placed on leave, officials said on Wednesday.

A statement from the city of Gloucester contained no details on the investigation of Police Chief Leonard Campanello and city officials declined to answer questions.

Police officials did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment and Campanello could not be reached.

The statement from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said Campanello was placed on paid administrative leave late on Tuesday.

Campanello was named a "Champion of Change" at a White House ceremony in April because of his department's approach to drug addicts. The strategy called for persuading them to accept treatment and helping them find treatment options, rather than arresting them for low-level possession offenses.

The approach has been copied by dozens of other U.S. police departments.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott)