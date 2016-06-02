FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Daddy went past a red light': Massachusetts boy, 6, busts father
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
June 2, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

'Daddy went past a red light': Massachusetts boy, 6, busts father

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A police dispatcher outside Boston got an unexpected call last weekend when a 6-year-old boy dialed 911 to alert them that his father had run a red light on the way to the car wash, according to a recording posted online by the Quincy Police Department.

"Daddy went past a red light. My daddy went past a red light," the boy said in the recording. "It was in a brand-new car, my mommy's car."

The operator then asked to speak with the father, who seemed unsurprised when he learned of his son's call, according to the recording and a report in the Boston Globe.

The man apologized and the police dispatcher told him not to worry, that he simply wanted to make sure everyone was OK.

The Globe on Thursday identified the caller as Robbie Richardson, who told the newspaper he wants to go into police work when he grows up.

His father, Michael Richardson, told the newspaper his son had warned him that he had planned to call police. "He's a smart kid," the father said. "When he says he's going to do something, he does it,"

Richardson could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.