FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston police seek pair who allegedly shot, killed teen on bicycle
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 11, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Boston police seek pair who allegedly shot, killed teen on bicycle

Jacqueline Tempera

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston police were searching on Thursday for two men who they say shot and killed a 16-year-old boy while he rode his bicycle through the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, the second shooting of a child on a bicycle in recent weeks.

Police said they were looking for two suspects described as black men in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing green sweatshirts at the time of the Wednesday night attack.

“We’re combing the area looking for witnesses and looking for the public’s cooperation,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters. “Everyone should be outraged when a 16-year-old on his bike gets shot.”

Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related, according to Rachel McGuire, a Boston police spokeswoman. They declined to release the victim’s identity since he was a minor.

About two weeks ago, 7-year-old Divan Silva was hit by a bullet in his thigh while riding his bike in the same neighborhood. Silva is recovering, police said.

The teen’s death is the 11th homicide in Boston so far this year, police said, compared with 24 homicides at this time last year.

Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.