Massachusetts man kills self after shooting at former co-worker
April 7, 2016 / 2:22 PM / a year ago

Massachusetts man kills self after shooting at former co-worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 70-year-old Massachusetts man shot at and wounded a former co-worker, who had been involved in his firing from a business outside Boston, before ending his life with his own shotgun, officials said on Thursday.

The man, a resident of Framingham, drove to the parking lot of an unidentified Cambridge business from which he had been fired in the last few months and waited in his car for his intended victim, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters.

“When that employee came in, the individual got out of his car and began firing in the direction of that current employee,” Ryan said. The victim sustained minor injuries, she said.

The attack took place at around 8 a.m. EDT and ended when other employees arrived.

Neither the shooter nor the 58-year-old victim was identified.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

