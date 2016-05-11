Man who killed two in Massachusetts rampage seemed 'disturbed': official

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man who fatally stabbed two people in a string of apparently unprovoked attacks on Tuesday, before an off-duty deputy sheriff shot him dead, had been acting in a disturbed fashion before the rampage, officials said on Wednesday.

The man, Arthur DaRosa, 28, had been watching his child’s soccer practice when he drove off and began a series of attacks, breaking into a home where he stabbed two women eating dinner, crashing his car through the doors of a nearby shopping mall and attacking shoppers in a Macy’s department store.

Finally, he attacked diners at a Bertucci’s Italian restaurant, where he was shot dead, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn told reporters.

“His sister indicated that he was acting in a disturbed manner and making delusional statements earlier on Monday,” Quinn said. “This appears to be an irrational series of actions ... it is difficult to comprehend what this man did without any apparent rational motive.”

DaRosa had checked himself into an area hospital on Monday and was released on Tuesday, Quinn said.

Evidence so far suggests that DaRosa did not know any of the victims of his rampage in Taunton, Massachusetts, about 30 miles south of Boston near the Rhode Island border, Quinn said.

The two people who died in the attacks were Patricia Slavin, 80, who DaRosa stabbed in her home, and George Heath, a 56-year-old teacher at an area high school, who DaRosa stabbed at the restaurant when Heath attempted to stop the attack.

After killing Slavin and stabbing a relative with whom she was eating dinner, DaRosa attempted to carjack drivers on a nearby street before returning to his own vehicle and driving on to the shopping mall, Quinn said.

Two other people DaRosa stabbed during his rampage are still in area hospitals, Quinn said. Three people injured during the Macy’s attack have been released.