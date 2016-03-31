Massachusetts 13-year-old took stolen car on 30-mile joyride

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 13-year-old Massachusetts boy was due in court on Thursday to face charges of allegedly stealing a sport-utility vehicle and taking it on a 30-mile joyride before crashing in Boston, prosecutors and local media said.

The youth, who was not identified due to his age, will face charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop for police, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

He stole the vehicle near a group home were he had been living in Foxborough, south of Boston, and drove towards the city on Wednesday night, the Boston Globe reported. State police encountered the vehicle on an interstate highway and pursued it until the driver veered into a residential area and fled.

He was captured with the assistance of police dogs, the newspaper reported.