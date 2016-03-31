FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts 13-year-old took stolen car on 30-mile joyride
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 31, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Massachusetts 13-year-old took stolen car on 30-mile joyride

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 13-year-old Massachusetts boy was due in court on Thursday to face charges of allegedly stealing a sport-utility vehicle and taking it on a 30-mile joyride before crashing in Boston, prosecutors and local media said.

The youth, who was not identified due to his age, will face charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop for police, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

He stole the vehicle near a group home were he had been living in Foxborough, south of Boston, and drove towards the city on Wednesday night, the Boston Globe reported. State police encountered the vehicle on an interstate highway and pursued it until the driver veered into a residential area and fled.

He was captured with the assistance of police dogs, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.