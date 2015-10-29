Massachusetts man arrested after making bomb threat on plane: police

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man is due in court on Thursday after being arrested a night earlier for boarding a United Airlines flight at Logan International Airport and saying that he had a bomb in his bag, state police said.

The man, Dennis Campbell, 55, of Uxbridge, was charged with making a false bomb threat on the Chicago-bound flight, which was delayed for about 50 minutes as a result, state police said.

It could not immediately be learned if he had retained an attorney.