Series of bomb threats targets Boston-area schools: police
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 15, 2016 / 8:19 PM / 2 years ago

Series of bomb threats targets Boston-area schools: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Several Boston-area schools were evacuated following a series of telephone bomb threats, police and media said on Friday

No injuries or explosions were reported.

Boston police were called to Boston College High School after school officials received a recorded threat and students were put on lockdown, according to a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.

St. Agnes School, a Roman Catholic elementary school in the Boston suburb of Arlington was also evacuated following a bomb threat, Arlington police said.

Two middle schools in Weymouth, a suburb south of Boston, were also evacuated following bomb threats, the Boston Globe reported, citing school officials.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernard Orr

