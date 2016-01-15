Series of bomb threats targets Boston-area schools: police

BOSTON (Reuters) - Several Boston-area schools were evacuated following a series of telephone bomb threats, police and media said on Friday

No injuries or explosions were reported.

Boston police were called to Boston College High School after school officials received a recorded threat and students were put on lockdown, according to a Boston Police Department spokeswoman.

St. Agnes School, a Roman Catholic elementary school in the Boston suburb of Arlington was also evacuated following a bomb threat, Arlington police said.

Two middle schools in Weymouth, a suburb south of Boston, were also evacuated following bomb threats, the Boston Globe reported, citing school officials.