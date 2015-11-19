FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Massey CEO's jury cannot decide, judge orders deliberations continue
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 19, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Massey CEO's jury cannot decide, judge orders deliberations continue

Kara Van Pelt

2 Min Read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Reuters) - The federal jury weighing the fate of a former coal company executive charged in a deadly 2010 West Virginia mine blast said on Thursday it could not reach a decision, but the judge ordered jurors to keep trying.

The jury statement came on the second day of deliberations in the U.S. District Court trial of former Massey Energy chief executive Don Blankenship. He faces charges over an explosion at the 2010 Upper Big Branch Mine that killed 29 people, the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

Judge Irene Berger read the statement aloud and told the panel to resume deliberations after a lunch break. She said jurors should continue working given the seven weeks of testimony involving 27 witnesses.

Blankenship faces three felony counts over allegations that he ignored hundreds of safety breaches at the mine. His defense team rested on Monday without calling any witnesses.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday and has asked to listen to audio files.

If convicted on all charges, Blankenship faces up to three decades in prison. Massey Energy was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion.

Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.