FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mastercard to buy back shares worth $4 billion
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2016 / 9:49 PM / 9 months ago

Mastercard to buy back shares worth $4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MasterCard credit card is seen in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016.Regis Duvignau - RTX2N75G

(Reuters) - Payment processor Mastercard Inc (MA.N) said on Tuesday it would buy back class A shares worth $4 billion and raised its quarterly dividend.

The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, under which it has about $1.3 billion remaining.

The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 22 cents per share, a 16 percent increase over the previous dividend of 19 cents per share.

Mastercard had 1.09 billion class A shares and 21.3 million class B shares as of Dec. 31.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.