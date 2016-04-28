FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MasterCard profit beats expectations as purchase volumes rise
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

MasterCard profit beats expectations as purchase volumes rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign with a logo of MasterCard is seen on the door of a shoe shop in Stavropol January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

(Reuters) - MasterCard Inc (MA.N), operator of the world’s second-largest payments network, reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit as customers spent more using its cards.

However, the company’s net income fell 6 percent as operating costs jumped by a quarter.

MasterCard’s net income fell to $959 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross dollar volumes - the total value of transactions made by customers - rose 13 percent to $1.1 trillion on a local currency basis.

Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by card holders outside the card-issuer’s country - jumped 12 percent.

Total operating costs rose to $1.1 billion from $879 million. Net revenue rose 9.7 percent to $2.45 billion.

Bigger rival Visa Inc (V.N) cut its full-year revenue and profit forecast last week, citing a lack of improvement in cross-border spending.

Purchase, New York-based MasterCard’s shares were up marginally in light premarket trading. The stock has risen only about 1 percent this year.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.