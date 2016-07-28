FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MasterCard profit beats estimates, shares rise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

MasterCard profit beats estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee stands behind a MasterCard logo during the launch of the international credit card issuer's first ATM transaction in Myanmar, in Yangon November 15, 2012.Soe Zeya Tun

(Reuters) - MasterCard Inc (MA.N), the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a higher-than-expected 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more on cards using its network.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity in the country, rose for a second straight month in May on increased demand for automobiles and other goods. Data for June has not been released yet.

MasterCard's shares were up 1.8 percent at $95.45 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 percent to $897 billion on a local currency basis in the second quarter.

MasterCard's net income rose to $983 million, or 89 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $921 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a charge, the company earned 96 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 12.7 percent to $2.69 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 90 cents per share and revenue of $2.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visa Inc (V.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit this month, driven by a 10.2 percent rise in payments volume.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.