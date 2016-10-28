FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MasterCard profit beat lifts shares to record high
October 28, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

MasterCard profit beat lifts shares to record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MasterCard Inc (MA.N), the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, sending its shares to a record high.

Revenue, on a constant currency basis, has increased 14 percent every quarter this calendar year at MasterCard, compared with the 6-9 percent reported by bigger rival Visa Inc (V.N).

MasterCard has benefited from a focus beyond its core products, such as credit or debit cards, for growth, Chief Financial Officer Martina Hund-Mejean said on a post-earnings conference call.

The company has been adding a number of services to its core product sales, as well as expanding Masterpass, its digital payment platform.

Revenue rose 13.8 percent to $2.88 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. On a constant currency basis, revenue rose 14 percent.

Net income jumped 21.2 percent to $1.18 billion, or $1.08 per share. Analysts on average had expected 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visa also reported better-than-expected quarterly results this week.

Worldwide purchase volume rose 9 percent to $882 billion, on a local currency basis, MasterCard said.

The company's cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by card holders outside the card-issuer's country - jumped 12 percent.

The company's shares were up about 3.6 percent at $107.29. They rose to a record high of $107.65 earlier.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen 6.4 percent this year, compared with the 5.6 percent gain in Visa's shares.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
