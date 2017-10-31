Mastercard's profit rises on higher consumer spending

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday that was higher than Wall Street’s expectations, fueled by increased consumer spending globally and maintaining market share over other payment channels.

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The total value of transactions processed world wide, known as ‘gross dollar volume’, rose 11 percent to $1.35 trillion.

Mastercard, which has a large international business, got a big boost from consumer spending outside the United States, with its cross-border volumes — the value of transactions made by overseas card-holders — rising 15.1 percent on a local currency basis.

Total operating expenses rose 20.4 percent to $1.46 billion on costs partly related to buying digital payments company Vocalink.

Shares rose 1.4 percent to $151 in premarket trading.

Net income rose to $1.43 billion or $1.34 per share in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $1.18 billion or $1.08 per share. mstr.cd/2gYxlhy

Analysts on average were looking for $1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 18 percent to $3.40 billion.

Mastercard’s bigger rival Visa Inc (V.N) posted a rise in quarterly profit that beat estimates, fueled by higher spending.