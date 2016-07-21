FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tinder launches Social to let users hang out in groups
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Tinder launches Social to let users hang out in groups

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken February 10, 2016.Mike Blake/Illustration

(Reuters) - Now, you can use Tinder to plan a night out and take along your friends to meet strangers.

The popular dating app, owned by website operator Match Group Inc, has launched "Tinder Social" that allows a user to form a group by adding up to 3 other members and connect with other groups to go anywhere from a concert to a pub crawl.

Users can see who's going out, invite friends to join a group, swipe and match with other groups nearby, make plans on chat and then meet up, Tinder said in a blog post.

"Just remember - at noon the next day, your group expires, your matches disappear, and your Uber turns into a pumpkin," Tinder said. (tinde.rs/2axffvh)

To access the new social platform, a user needs to update the Tinder app and unlock the feature. Once that's done, the user can see their friends who are also using Tinder Social.

To combine groups, at least one user from each group needs to swipe right.

Tinder said Tinder Social was test-launched in Australia and was now available in the United States, India, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.