Former coach charged with match-fixing in South Korea

(Reuters) - A leading South Korean basketball coach, arrested earlier this month for allegedly rigging matches, was among four people formally charged by prosecutors on Friday, local media reported.

Dongbu Promy head coach Kang Dong-hee, who resigned after his arrest, was indicted for accepting money from brokers to help fix four matches during the 2010-2011 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Three others, including two gambling brokers, were also charged for match-fixing.

Basketball is the latest sport in South Korea to be hit hard by match-fixing in recent years with incidents in soccer, volleyball and baseball forcing the government to take a hard-line stance on the issue.