FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian 3D printing software firm Materialise files for U.S. IPO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 2, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian 3D printing software firm Materialise files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgium’s Materialise NV, which provides 3D printing software to industrial manufacturers and medical equipment makers, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares.

Materialise said it had provided more than 8,000 3D printing software licenses to over 4,000 customers, including Ford Motor Co, Airbus and Boeing Co.

3D printing technology, used to create solid objects from a digital model by laying down successive thin layers of material, has been around for more than 25 years but has only caught the imagination of investors and customers in recent years.

Shares of Voxeljet AG, a German maker of commercial 3D printers, doubled in their market debut in October.

Materialise, which also serves consumer industries, said it plans to use proceeds from the offering to expand its business, the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing. (r.reuters.com/muq28v)

The company’s revenue rose 16 percent to 68.7 million euros ($94.6 million) in 2013.

The company said it expected to raise about $125 million from the offering but the final size of the IPO may be different.

Piper Jaffray and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters of the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many shares Materialise planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate the registration fees.

($1 = 0.7263 Euros)

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.