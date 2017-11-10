FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hasbro makes takeover offer for Mattel: WSJ
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Hasbro makes takeover offer for Mattel: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) has made a takeover approach for rival Mattel Inc (MAT.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Mattel's Wonder Woman doll is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S. on February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Hasbro's approach was made recently, the WSJ said, citing one person. The terms of a potential deal could not be learned, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/2yPm6PV)

Hasbro, the maker of Disney Princess dolls and Star Wars action figures, declined to comment on the report. Mattel was not immediately available for comment.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels, has been struggling to boost sales. Last month the company suspended its dividend and warned it would miss forecasts for revenue this year.

Both toymakers have been struggling with waning demand and the recent bankruptcy of Toys‘R‘Us, a major outlet for toy sales.

Mattel’s shares jumped 20 percent in after hours trading, while Hasbro rose 2.2 percent.

The two companies had a combined market capitalization of about $16 billion as of Friday’s close.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.