7 months ago
Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas president as CEO
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 7 months ago

Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas president as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mattel is seen outside the company's corporate headquarters in El Segundo, California July 17, 2008.Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Mattel Inc (MAT.O), the largest U.S. toymaker, said on Tuesday that Google Inc's Americas president, Margaret Georgiadis, will become its chief executive, replacing Christopher Sinclair.

Georgiadis, whose appointment is effective Feb. 8, has also served as chief operating officer of daily deals website operator Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) and chief marketing officer of Discover Financial Services (DFS.N).

Sinclair, who will remain chairman, took over in April 2015 after the company abruptly removed Bryan Stockton amid falling sales. Sinclair was 64 when he took charge.

Under Sinclair, Mattel's efforts to revive its flagship Barbie gained traction, driven by a change in marketing strategy and the launch of dolls in a variety of skin tones, hairstyles and outfits and in three new body shapes.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

