FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mattress Firm cuts sales forecast, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 16, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Mattress Firm cuts sales forecast, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm Holding Corp MFRM.O cut its second-quarter and full-year sales forecast, sending its shares tumbling 11 percent in after-market trade.

Shares of rivals Select Comfort Corp (SCSS.O) and Tempur-Pedic International Inc (TPX.N) also fell in extended trade on Monday.

Mattress Firm cut its second-quarter sales outlook to $260-$265 million, from $270-$275 million. It also lowered its sales forecast for the full year to $1.01-$1.03 billion, from $1.03-$1.06 billion.

The company, however, raised the lower end of its adjusted earnings outlook range for the second quarter by 3 cents per share. It now expects earnings of 38-40 cents per share.

Mattress Firm, which went public in November, also increased its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $1.65-$1.71 per share from $1.63-$1.69 per share.

The company’s shares fell to $26.50 in extended trade, after closing at $29.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.