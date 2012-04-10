FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mattress Firm posts strong results, shares rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 10, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 6 years ago

Mattress Firm posts strong results, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm Holding Corp MFRM.O reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales, and forecast a strong year ahead.

Shares of the Houston-based firm, which went public in November, rose more than 16 percent to $43.32 in after-market trade. They had closed at $37.43 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Mattress Firm expects earnings of between $1.40 and $1.48 per share in the year ending January 2013, higher than the $1.37 per share analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended January, the company posted a profit of $17.4 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter sales jumped 47.9 percent to $188.6 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 19 cents a share on revenue of $177.2 million in the quarter.

The company also said it agreed to purchase privately-held Mattress Giant for about $47 million in cash.

The deal will add 25-35 cents a share to its earnings in fiscal 2014, the company said.

Mattress Firm said it will fund the acquisition with cash on hand and expects to close the deal in the second quarter of 2012.

Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.