Mattress Firm forecast misses street, shares fall

(Reuters) - Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm Holding Corp MFRM.O forecast a lower-than-expected current quarter profit, sending its shares down more than 9 percent in after-market trading.

The company said it expects to earn between 43 to 47 cents per share on an adjusted basis on revenue of $270 million to $275 million for its third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 51 cents per share on revenue of $274.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.