One dead in protest at Mauritanian MCM site

NOUAKCHOTT (Reuters) - One person was killed in clashes on Sunday between Mauritanian security forces and demonstrators outside a copper and gold mine run by Toronto-listed First Quantum Minerals unit MCM, the local mayor said.

Workers at the mine in the town of Akjoujt, 250 km (150 miles) northeast of the capital Noakchott, have been protesting for days over pay and conditions.

“This morning there were clashes between security forces and workers who were blocking access to the site of MCM. Unfortunately there was one death,” Akjoujt mayor Sidi Ould El Mane told Reuters by telephone.

The mine is owned 100 percent by Mauritanian Copper Mines (MCM), a First Quantum subsidiary. In 2011 it produced 35,281 metric tonnes (38891 tons) of copper and 62,938 ounces of gold, according to First Quantum’s website.