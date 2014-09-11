Mauritania switches to Sunday weekend to improve competitiveness

NOUAKCHOTT (Reuters) - Mauritania will switch to a Monday-to-Friday workweek from Sunday-to-Thursday to align its business practices with international partners and improve competitiveness, the public service minister said on Thursday.

The majority Muslim nation, which straddles black and Arab Africa, observes Friday as a holy day, like other Muslim nations.

The decision will improve the competitiveness of the economy and state bureaucracy in dealings with international partners, Seyedna Ali Ould Mohamed Khouna said after a cabinet meeting.

The switch will take effect from Oct. 1, Khouna said.

“It is clear that not being on par with our trading partners is causing us huge losses,” Khouna said, adding that he could not give an exact figure for the losses.

The country has reserves of iron ore, copper and gold and is trying to boost investor interest in its oil and gas. However, it has long been plagued by political instability and military coups.