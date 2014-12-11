FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius voters reject plan to change constitution: results on TV
December 11, 2014 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

Mauritius voters reject plan to change constitution: results on TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius voters rejected plans to grant more powers to the Indian Ocean island’s president, handing an unassailable lead to a coalition that has rejected changing the constitution, results broadcast on television on Thursday showed.

The coalition of the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) and the Parti Mauricien Social Democrate (PMSD) had secured 43 of the 62 parliamentary seats by 2.40 p.m. (1740 GMT), while the Labour Party and its ally which backed the change had won just 11.

Eight more seats in parliament will be allocated by the electoral commission to ensure adequate representation.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by John Stonestreet

