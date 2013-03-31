FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flash floods kill at least 10 people in Mauritius
March 31, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Flash floods kill at least 10 people in Mauritius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - At least 10 people have been killed in flash floods in Mauritius and more downpours could be on the way, officials and the Indian Ocean island’s meteorological service said on Sunday.

The deaths occurred on Saturday and most of the victims were trapped in an underpass leading to the Caudan Waterfront, a commercial area in Port Louis.

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said on Sunday that Port Louis had a torrential downpour with 152 mm falling in two hours.

“The speed of the torrents of water has led to tragic loss of life and heavy damage to property,” he said, adding that he was declaring Monday a day of mourning.

The Mauritius meteorological service said showers were expected overnight and on Monday, with isolated thunderstorms that could cause further floods.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Stephen Powell

