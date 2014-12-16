Mauritian ex-finance minister who led liberalization to return to post

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - A former finance minister who led Mauritius through a period of economic liberalization in the 1980s will return to the post under a newly formed government.

A coalition of the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) and the Parti Mauricien Social Democrate (PMSD) won 47 of 62 contested seats in a parliamentary election last week. The coalition now holds 51 seats against 16 for the Labour Party-MMM alliance.

The next prime minister, MSM-PMSD leader Anerood Jugnauth - who has previously been both president and premier - named Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo as the next finance minister late on Monday, along with 23 other ministers.

Lutchmeenaraidoo, 70, had served in the post from 1983 to 1991, when Mauritius relaxed price controls, slashed major tariffs and set up economic “free zones” in parts of the island nation to boost foreign direct investment.

Mauritius, one of Africa’s most stable democracies since gaining independence from Britain in 1968, has expanded its offshore financial center, spurring construction of tower blocks in Port Louis, in recent years.

But workers in the tourism, sugar and textile industries, the other economic mainstays, say they have been left behind.

The swearing-in ceremony for the ministers is scheduled for December 17.