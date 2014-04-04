Mauritius central bank fires another salvo at government

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Mauritius needs to raise interest rates to meet its year-end inflation target of 4 percent and reverse a decade-long decline in saving, the central bank chief said on Friday, in the latest flare-up in row between the central bank and the government.

Monetary policy had fallen “hopelessly behind the curve”, said Governor Rundheersing Bheenick, who in recent weeks has clashed with the finance minister over interest rates and the government’s increased borrowing in hard currency.

Bheenick told Reuters he was becoming worried by the jump in consumer prices over the past three months. The import-dependent Indian Ocean island could expect greater external pressure as inflation picks up in developed economies, he said.

“We are a very open economy, so we should be able to take measures to try to contain the knock-on effects on domestic inflation,” Bheenick said in a telephone interview.

Bheenick forecast the year-on-year inflation rate would slow to around 4 percent by December from 5.6 percent in February, if the bank’s benchmark repo rate was raised 50 basis points from its current 4.65 percent.

He and two other central bank executives pushed for such an increase last month but were outvoted by the Monetary Policy Committee’s external members, who were appointed by the finance ministry. They backed leaving rates on hold, to avoid undermining economic growth.

A higher key rate would encourage commercial banks to raise their own rates on deposits, which Bheenick said now sat some 200 basis points below inflation.

Bheenick would not predict where inflation would end the year if policy was not changed. But he said central bank data forecast a range of 3.5-6.5 percent based on different policy outcomes.

“As for now, the thing to take into account is that we are hopelessly behind the curve,” he said. “Real rates of return are negative and this is where you do not want to be.”

Bheenick last month described the growth versus inflation debate as a “raging controversy”. He said the bank maintained its economic growth forecast of 3.7-4 percent for 2014, compared with estimated growth of 3.2 percent last year.

“JACK UP” SAVINGS

Mauritius’s savings rate has fallen in the past 10 years from just below 30 percent to around 13 percent - a decline Bheenick said has to be halted by offering positive returns.

“(This) is way too low. We need to jack up the savings rate,” he said. “We need to contain consumption expenditure because consumption for us is mostly imports. These are things that are crying out for correction.”

He would be satisfied with bringing the savings rate back up to 15-16 percent in the medium term, the governor said.

Bheenick has also traded verbal blows with the government over its borrowing program. He said on Friday the finance ministry had cut its reliance on rupee debt, creating a net redemption of government paper that was pumping shillings into the market and worsening an excess liquidity problem.

This was happening, he said, while the central bank was buying huge amounts of hard currency to fight an appreciating rupee. The rupee has strengthened 4.8 percent since July.

“We are busy combating currency appreciation. We have to go and sterilize the rupees we put on the market and on top of that the government is having a net redemption in domestic debt and leaving it in the market.”

The central bank bought more than $1 billion worth of hard currency in 2013, leaving total reserves at $3.5 billion.

The finance ministry has blamed excess liquidity on sluggish demand for credit, frequent purchases of foreign currencies by the central bank to build up its reserves and the bank’s constant signaling that it wanted a tighter monetary stance.