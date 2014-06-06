FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius finance minister quits in row with coalition partner
June 6, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius finance minister quits in row with coalition partner

Jean Paul Arouff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius Finance Minister Xavier Duval resigned on Friday due to a political row with the ruling coalition party which wants to amend the constitution to grant more powers to the president.

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said on Thursday his ruling Labour party would favor an alliance with the opposition MMM party at the next general election, set for 2015, rather than Duval’s PMSD, which has been in government since 2010.

“The three MPs of PMSD resigned from the government following a strong disagreement with the Labour Party regarding the future and stability of the country,” Xavier Duval told a news conference. Duval himself was one of the three members of parliament that had government posts.

Ramgoolam has said he plans to meet the leader of the MMM party, Paul Berenger, on Saturday.

Duval opposes Labour and MMM proposal for electoral and constitutional reform. “We say no to constitutional reform without a referendum,” he said.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

