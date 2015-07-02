FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius former technology minister sentenced over conflict
July 2, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritius former technology minister sentenced over conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - A Mauritian court sentenced a former technology minister who is the premier’s son to 12 months in prison on Thursday for conflict of interest under the state’s anti-corruption act.

Pravind Jugnauth, 53, the son of Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, said he would appeal against his conviction. He resigned his minister’s post on Wednesday, when he was found guilty.

    He was accused of taking part, when finance minister, in a decision to reallocate Ministry of Health funds to acquire a private hospital, Medpoint, in which his sister had stakes.

“I have not committed any offence of conflict of interest and I will appeal the judgment,” Jugnauth told reporters, saying it would be a long fight but he was determined to clear his name. 

The magistrates of the intermediate court said in a sentence seen by Reuters late on Thursday that it was not a case of corruption but of conflict of interest.

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan/Ruth Pitchford

