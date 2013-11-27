FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks to sell insolvent DIY chain Max Bahr's stores fail
#Deals
November 27, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Talks to sell insolvent DIY chain Max Bahr's stores fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Talks to sell stores of insolvent home improvement retailer Max Bahr to German supermarket chain Globus have failed due to a disagreement on lease prices, an insolvency administrator said.

Two people familiar with the negotiations had said on Tuesday that 58 of Max Bahr’s 73 stores were likely to be saved in a deal with Globus.

“Globus changed its lease demands to be massively different from what was said in previous talks,” Berthold Brinkmann, a spokesman for the insolvency administrator of Moor Park, which had owned 66 of the properties, said on Wednesday.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Moor Park’s biggest creditor and which now owns the real estate, said on Wednesday it was working on other options for the stores.

Like its parent company Praktiker PRAG.DE, which has also filed for insolvency, Max Bahr will now have to start clearance sales.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char

