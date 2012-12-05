FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private fund offers to buy Mexico's Maxcom in $54 million deal
December 5, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Private fund offers to buy Mexico's Maxcom in $54 million deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican private fund has offered to buy Maxcom Telecomunicaciones for around 700 million pesos ($54 million), or 2.9 pesos per share, the telecom firm said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The offer by Ventura CapitialPrivado SA de CV also includes increasing Maxcom’s capital by at least $22 million. The transaction is pending authorization by Mexico’s banking and securities commission.

Maxcom MXCMCPO.MX, which had struggled for years to boost profits in a market led by America Movil (AMXL.MX), ended September with 272,442 clients, mostly in the residential market.

The company, which launched operations in 1999, offers voice, Internet and cable services.

Maxcom shares ended down 0.28 percent at 3.62 pesos on Tuesday, before the Ventura announcement was made.

($1 = 12.9459 pesos)

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
