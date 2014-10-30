Britain awards welfare tests contract to U.S. firm Maximus

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has awarded a contract to assess whether welfare claimants are fit to work to U.S. company Maximus Inc, taking over from French firm Atos.

Maximus beat British outsourcer Interserve to land the three-year contract, worth around 500 million pounds ($800 million), as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Work and Pensions Minster Iain Duncan Smith said Maximus would bring both clinical expertise and an approach that, over time, would significantly reduce waiting times.

Britain had been looking for a firm to run the politically contentious task of assessing the sick and elderly for their fitness to work after Atos reached a financial settlement in March to quit its five-year contract early.

The assessments are part of an effort by Britain’s coalition government to shrink the country’s welfare bill.

Atos, whose contract had been due to end in August next year, has said the system was not working. Its offices had attracted protests and its staff had been subjected to abuse over its assessment decisions, a large proportion of which were overturned on appeal.

Maximus will start work on March 1 next year. It will use existing Atos infrastructure and technology and staff working on the Atos contract would be transferred to Maximus, the British government said.

The U.S. firm is one of Britain’s largest occupational health providers and an operator of government health and human services programs in countries including the United States, Canada and Australia.

Atos will continue to deliver the assessments in Northern Ireland under a separate contract, Duncan Smith said.