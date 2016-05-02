FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Donkeys honored in Mexican town with their own special day
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 2, 2016 / 8:03 PM / a year ago

Donkeys honored in Mexican town with their own special day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTUMBA, Mexico - With races, rides, costumes and even a polo match, locals in the Mexican town of Otumba honored donkeys with their own special day on May 1st.

The annual festival in Otumba, which began about 60 years ago, is a twist on traditional May Day celebrations throughout Latin America.

Cecilia Samiji, a government representative, said the focus of this year’s event which attracted thousands of spectators, was the protection and conservation of the hard-working animals. The municipality, she added, is working with a sanctuary to preserve and take care of the donkeys.

Hilario Elizalde, a local resident, thinks donkeys deserve their own day.

“The donkey is worth a lot,” he said. “Without these animals, we would be worthless.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.